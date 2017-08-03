Meet new Mercer County Deputy Sheriff Travis Sheppard

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announces Deputy Sheriff Travis Sheppard as the newest member of the department.

Travis and his wife of nine years, Crystal, have three children, Aiden age 6, Ashley age 4 and daughter Lindsey who is 23.

Deputy Sheppard has been involved in public safety for 24 years including firefighting, emergency medical services, and law enforcement. He has worked in Alaska, as a police officer in southeast Missouri as well as a stint as a corrections officer at Lake of the Ozarks.

Sheppard says he looks forward to meeting the residents of Mercer County.

