Melissa Steele will present a Medicare Boot Camp in the Serve Link Home Health meeting room in Trenton the afternoon of May 10th from 1 to 3 o’clock.

Attendees will learn about important decisions they need to make when they first become eligible for Medicare or to learn about Medicare in general.

Attendees will also be able to get answers to their questions.

Class size is limited and you may call the Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging at 1-888-844-5626 to sign up or for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...