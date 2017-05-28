Meadville woman sentenced to 25-years for poisoning her son

A Saint Louis County Circuit Court judge has sentenced a Meadville woman convicted of poisoning her son.

Thirty-six-year-old Rachel Kinsella was sentenced Friday to 25 years with the Department of Corrections for first-degree assault, as well as seven years for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The state removed him from her care after a hospital visit in early 2015 and in March 2014, he suffered a seizure at school and was flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. He spent six of the next 10 months in the hospital.

Kinsella brought her son Patrick to the hospital for weekly treatments, and while he was at the hospital, she visited pharmacies in the area to amass prescription drugs he was already getting at the hospital. Kinsella also sought drugs and treatment from a hospital in Kansas City but didn’t inform doctors in St. Louis and didn’t tell Kansas City doctors about her son’s care in St. Louis.

Kinsella was remanded to the Saint Louis County Department of Justice.

