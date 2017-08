A single vehicle accident Monday night in Linn County resulted in minor injuries for 41-year-old Candice Sisson of Meadville.

She was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield.

The patrol reports her westbound car had traveled off the right side of U.S. 36 to avoid being struck by another vehicle. The location was a half mile west of the Laclede junction.

Ms. Sisson was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred at 9:30 Monday night.

