A benefit meal is scheduled early next month to raise money for the Meadville summer playground program.

The Meadville Lions Club will sponsor its annual “Ground Hog” day sausage and pancake feed. This time, the meal is scheduled Saturday, February 4th.

Serving at the Meadville community center will be from 11 o’clock to 6 o’clock with free will donations accepted for the summer program.

The menu includes smoked ground sausage, pancakes, waffles, homemade pies, and dessert plus drinks.

