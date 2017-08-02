MDC seeks public comment on McClure Conservation area in Mercer County

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to know what Missourians think about its nearly 1,000 conservation areas around the state.

MDC is in the multi-year process of updating management plans for the McClure Conservation Area in Mercer County with plans for the areas available for public comment through Aug. 31.

To preview draft management plans and share comments online, visit MDC on the web to review the plan, then GO HERE to leave a comment.

MDC’s 239-acre McClure Conservation Area south of Princeton offers access to the forest, grassland, and crop land habitats. The area serves hunters, hikers, and birders. Fishing for catfish and sunfish is also available in the Weldon Fork of the Grand River that bisects the area for more than a mile.

Statewide, MDC conservation areas cover almost one million public acres for the purpose of restoring and conserving forest, fish and wildlife resources, and for providing opportunities for all citizens to use, enjoy and learn about these resources. Most Missourians are within a 30-minute drive of an MDC conservation area.

Conservation Area Management Plans focus on natural resource management and public use on conservation areas. The plans do not address regulations on hunting, fishing and other area uses, which are set by the Conservation Commission and enforced under the Wildlife Code of Missouri. MDC will consider all ideas received and will work to balance the issues and interests identified with the responsibility of managing areas for the present and future benefits to forest, fish, wildlife, and people. Decisions on which ideas to incorporate into area plans and on how to best incorporate them will be based on the property’s purpose, its physical and biological conditions and capabilities, the best roles of the property in its local, regional and state-wide context, and on the professional expertise of MDC staff.

