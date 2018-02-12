McFall woman injured in Highway 136 crash

The Highway Patrol reports a McFall woman sustained minor injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident two miles west of Bethany Friday evening.

Sport utility vehicles driven by 47-year-old Victoria Vandiver of McFall and 27-year-old Devon Ellis of Albany both traveled west on U. S. 136 when Vandiver reportedly stopped to wait to turn south on to U. S. 69. Ellis’s vehicle then struck Vandiver’s coming to rest on the north side of the road facing northwest, and the other SUV came to rest in the eastbound lane of 136 facing east. Both vehicles were totaled.

A private vehicle transported Vandiver to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The Patrol reports Ellis sustained no injuries, and both drivers wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Bethany Police Department assisted at the scene.

