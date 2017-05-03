Matter of Balance classes to start May 16

The University of Missouri Extension’s Matter of Balance classes will begin soon.

Grundy County Extension Program Director Meredith Berry says she and Harrison County Program Director Janet Hackert will teach the eight-week class.

The classes will be held at Princeton and Albany and run Tuesdays and Fridays starting May 16th.

Berry says each class lasts about two and a half to three hours and will focus on a different aspect of the dangers of falling, and an exercise program is started in the third week.

She explains that Matter of Balance is not just a matter of health but a matter of wealth.

Berry says if someone falls, that person may end up in the hospital or a nursing facility, which becomes expensive.

There is a $20 fee for the class, however, Berry says if an individual is 60 or older, there are scholarships available. If an individual is under the age of 60, there is money available to them as well.

Berry adds that anyone may attend the classes.

Call the Princeton Extension Office at 660-748-3315 or the Albany Office 660-726-5610 to register.

