Matter of Balance classes to be held in Chillicothe

The University of Missouri Extension will hold A Matter of Balance classes starting at the end of this month.

The classes will be at the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center at 607 West Business Route 36 in Chillicothe Tuesday and Friday mornings from 9 to 11 o’clock January 24 to February 17.

A Matter of Balance classes helps participants learn to view falls and the fear of falling as controllable.

Participants also learn about eliminating risks and improving flexibility, balance, and strength to lower their chances of falling.

The eight-session class costs $20.

Scholarships are available.

A Matter of Balance class sizes is limited.

Call Jessica Trussel at the Livingston County Extension at 660-646-0811 to register or for more information.

