Maryland bus crash injures 26 schoolchildren, 4 adults

(UPI) — More than two dozen schoolchildren were hurt Monday morning when a charter bus taking them to Washington, D.C., flipped over on a Maryland interstate, authorities said.

The bus was traveling south on I-95 when it rolled. Twenty-six Philadelphia area schoolchildren were injured, officials said. Four adults — three chaperones and a driver — were also hurt.

One child and one adult were critically hurt and flown to the hospital.

The crash, which occurred just west of the Susquehanna River, led police to shut down the southbound lanes of I-95.

A passenger vehicle was involved in the crash after attempting to pass. Maryland police said the car lost control and veered in front of the charter bus.

The children on board are from the C.W. Henry School in Philadelphia.

