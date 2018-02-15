Marshall Philharmonic Orchestra to perform Sunday

The Marshall Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the third concert of its 55th season Sunday afternoon February 18.

The concert featuring mezzo-soprano soloist Doctor Laura Wiebe will be in the Harold L. Lickey Auditorium of the Bueker Middle School in Marshall at 2:30. Wiebe conducts the Conservatory Singers and teaches applied voice and music history at Central Methodist University in Fayette. She will perform works by Gershwin and Bizet, including “Summertime” from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess.

The concert will also include Tchaikovsky’s “Marche Slave,” Franz von Suppe’s “Light Cavalry Overture,” and Bernstein’s “Overture to Candide” as well as recent work by Soon Hee Newbold, “Egyptian Legacy”.

Conductor Kevin Lines will direct the concert with the event free and open to the public. A meet and greet reception will be held immediately following the performance.

Buddy Hannaford of Trenton is a charter member of the Marshall Philharmonic.

