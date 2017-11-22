Marshall Philharmonic and Marshall Community Chorus to present concert

The Marshall Philharmonic Orchestra will join the Marshall Community Chorus in the Annual Christmas Celebration Sunday, November 26.

The free concert will be held at the Harold L. Lickey Auditorium of the Bueker Middle School in Marshall that afternoon at 2:30.

Concert-goers will hear annual favorites, such as Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus”. The concert will also feature medleys of sacred and secular music and will include “O Holy Night,” “The First Noel”, and “All is Well”.

Kevin Lines and Ann Lewis will direct the orchestra and community chorus with Julie Lewis to accompany the concert. Buddy Hannaford of Trenton is a charter member of the Marshall Philharmonic Orchestra.

Organizers invite concert-goers to bring non-perishable items to support the local food pantry.

