The Highway Patrol reports a Marceline woman sustained moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident one mile east of Brookfield Tuesday morning.

Thirty-five-year-old Terisa Buckner drove west on U. S. 36 when her car began to slide on the ice-covered road. Then the car ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, causing it extensive damage.

An ambulance transported Buckner to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield and the Patrol reports she wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

