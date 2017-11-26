Marceline teen dead in Friday crash east of Purdin

The Highway Patrol reports a Marceline teen died and a Brookfield teen was arrested after a one-vehicle accident five miles east of Purdin Friday night.

Seventeen-year-old Alex Coyle of Brookfield traveled north on Route M when the vehicle he drove crossed the center line. He overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the right side of the road, striking an embankment, and overturning ejecting all of the occupants.

The Patrol accused Coyle of felony driving while intoxicated—death of another.

A medical helicopter (Air Evac) transported Coyle and passenger 20-year-old Alexis Harris of Brookfield to the University Hospital in Columbia. The Patrol called Coyle’s injuries moderate and Harris’s serious.

Another medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) transported passenger 16-year-old Blake Woody of Laclede to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri with serious injuries.

The Linn County Coroner pronounced passenger 17-year-old Maysell Crossland of Marceline dead at the scene. The body was transported to a funeral home in Marceline.

The Patrol reports the driver nor the passengers wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

Like this: Like Loading...