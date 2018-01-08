Marceline man swerves to miss dear in road, demolishes SUV

A Marceline resident was hurt when the sports utility vehicle he was driving hit a culvert, embankment and a tree just west of Marceline.

26-year-old Benjamin Lile of Marceline sought treatment on this own for minor injuries.

The accident happened early Saturday nearly one mile west of Marceline on Route JJ when Lile swerved the eastbound SUV to miss a deer. The vehicle went off the left side of the road, became airborne, and hit a culvert, embankment, and a tree before coming to rest.

The SUV was demolished and the patrol reports Lile was not wearing a seatbelt.

Like this: Like Loading...