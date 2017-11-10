Marceline man life-flighted after crash in Macon County

A Marceline man was injured Thursday afternoon in rural Macon County when the truck he was driving began rolling backward, went off a lettered highway, struck a stop sign and overturned down an embankment coming to a stop on its passenger side.

63-year-old Jerry Newman of Marceline received moderate injuries and was flown by medical ambulance (Air-EVAC) to the University Hospital in Columbia.

Extensive damage was reported to the truck and Newman was not using a seat belt according to the report.

The accident on Macon County Route FF was four miles to the southwest of Bevier at 4:30 Thursday.

