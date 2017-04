The highway patrol reports a Marceline resident was injured Sunday evening when the car he was driving ran off Highway 149 one mile north of New Cambria, became airborne, and struck an embankment.

48-year-old Daniel Hays of Marceline was taken by ambulance to the Samaritan Hospital in Macon with moderate injuries.

He was wearing a seat belt and the car was demolished in the 6:20 pm Sunday accident.

