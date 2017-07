A Marceline resident, 21-year-old Zachary Yarnell, was injured late last night when his vehicle swerved to avoid a deer but went off Highway 11 and struck a tree.

Yarnell was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

He was wearing a seat belt in an accident just before midnight Tuesday was three miles north of New Boston in eastern Linn County.

The southbound vehicle received extensive damage.

