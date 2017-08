A Marceline girl, riding a bicycle, was injured Tuesday night in her hometown when she apparently rode into the path of a moving police car.

The highway patrol reports 15-year-old Victoria Henandez sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The accident happened before 8 pm at Mulberry Street and Ritchie Avenue in Marceline. The police vehicle was driven by 54-year-old John Wright of Bucklin.

