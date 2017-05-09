Man shoots himself in penis and thigh while getting out of car

A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.

According to Toledo police, they got a call after Murad Hamedallah was heard screaming that he had been shot while getting out of his car.

The caller told police he watched Hamedallah walk towards a garbage can on Manhattan before eventually falling to the ground.

When crews arrived, they found Hamedallah with a single gunshot wound that went through his penis and right thigh.

Police found a bullet hole in his driver’s seat; the gun was found behind the garbage can on Manhattan.

Hamedallah was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo for serious injuries. He’s expected to be okay.

