Man sentenced after leaving stolen gun in police car

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — An Independence man who stashed a loaded, stolen gun in a police car has been sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison.

Jackson County prosecutors say 50-year-old Christopher Roche was sentenced Monday for possession of a stolen firearm.

Independence police arrested Roche last summer on a counterfeit money charge. He had a 9 mm handgun tucked into his pants but officers didn’t find it before placing Roche in the patrol car.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2jZbJSe ) an officer found the gun hidden under the seat in the car after Roche was taken to the police station. The gun was stolen in a Lee’s Summit car burglary and Roche admitted that he had possessed the gun.

Court documents show Roche has numerous prior felony convictions.

