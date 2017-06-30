Man rescued from floodwaters in Gentry County

Authorities Thursday morning successfully executed a swift water rescue of a man swept away in floodwaters on a rural road in Gentry County.

State troopers, Department of Conservation officers, Gentry County Sheriff’s Department deputies, and area first responders went to 285th Street, west of Route B, in northwest Gentry County.

The man was sighted in floodwaters clinging to a tree that was above water level. A trooper equipped with swift water rescue gear entered the water and threw the subject a life jacket and rope to ensure his safety until a boat could arrive. Then two Missouri Department of Conservation agents, along with one state trooper, retrieved the 50-year-old man from the flood water.

Further investigation revealed he had been walking on 285th Street Thursday morning when he was swept into the flood water.

The highway patrol said the individual refused medical attention.

