Man reports being followed, is arrested with 36 pounds of meth in food jars

(UPI) – Utah police said a man “on some kind of drug” became paranoid that he was being followed and called police, who found 36 pounds of meth in his food jars.

Garland police said a 27-year-old man called police about 3 a.m. Sunday to report he was being followed by two suspicious vehicles, but police did not see any such vehicles when they met the man at a service station off Interstate 15.

The man who called police was acting suspiciously, Chief Chad Soffe said.

“It was obvious he was on some kind of drug,” Soffe told KSTU-TV.

Police said they searched the man’s vehicle and discovered more than 36 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in food jars.

Soffe said the meth had an estimated street value of more than $500,000.

He said it was possible the man, who told police he was passing through Utah on his way to North Dakota, was being followed before police arrived.

Police said the man gave police an international passport, which was determined to be a forgery. Investigators are still working to determine the man’s identity.

The suspect was jailed on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and forgery.

