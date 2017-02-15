Man pleads guilty in murder of 6-year-old Missouri girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old girl as she left a Kansas City convenience store with her father.

Prosecutors say Leandre Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and other charges in the October 2014 death of Angel Hooper.

Smith was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Angel was shot in the head as she held her father’s hand while leaving the convenience store in south Kansas City.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says the shots fired from a passing car were intended for someone else.

Smith will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

Another man, Howard Chase IV, is scheduled to go on trial next month in Angel’s death.

