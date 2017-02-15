Man planning a murder accidentally texts his boss

(CNN/MEREDITH) — A Washington man has been put in jail after plotting to hire someone to kill his wife and four-year-old daughter. Police say they were tipped off to his plan after the man accidentally sent a text message to his former boss — instead of a hitman.

The message read, “Hey Shayne hows it going. You remember you said that you would help me kill my wife. I’m going to take you up on that offer.”

“Life insurance is worth 1 million and if you want a bonus you can kill JL. Her life insurance is 500k.”

The initials JL refer to the man’s daughter. He even texted how to carry out the murder.

“If you can make it look like a robbery gone wrong or make it a accident she works at Walmart she gets off at 11:00”

The man currently being held on a $1 million bail.

