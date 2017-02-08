Man involved in fatal Missouri crash withdraws plea

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Georgia man charged with manslaughter withdrew his guilty plea on the day he was to be sentenced in Boone County.

The Columbia Daily Tribune (http://bit.ly/2jYT49j ) reports 47-year-old Anthony West withdrew the plea Monday. Circuit Judge Jodie Asel says this was the second time West didn’t admit to being reckless in a sentencing report. A previous judge didn’t accept West’s plea and recused herself from the case in December after there was no admittance to recklessness, which is required for a manslaughter plea.

County prosecutor Jessica Caldera says West was ignoring signs warning of a crash ahead as he was driving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 in 2015, resulting in a vehicle crash that killed 79-year-old Margaret Haile. West’s attorney Andrew Popplewell says his client was reckless because he failed to slow down despite the warning signs.

