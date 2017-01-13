Man gets probation in Missouri university lockdown case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation in connection to a November 2015 lockdown of the Lincoln University campus.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2j5uaRG ) reports that 19-year-old Zaccheus Griffin pleaded guilty to misdemeanor stealing and resisting arrested.

He was charged with felony second-degree burglary and felony resisting arrest. Under his probation, Griffin must complete a 16-day shock detention sentence.

Campus police reported that officers were called to a dormitory where a female student said she saw Griffin, who also was a student, enter her room and take $80 from her wallet.

Authorities say officers went to Griffin’s room to speak with him and found a .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun and bullets in a gym bag. Authorities say he ran away, prompting the Jefferson City campus’ lockdown.

