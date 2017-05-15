Man gets 30 years in prison for hammer attack

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for attacking a hot dog vendor with a hammer in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2r8T4m7 ) reports that 25-year-old Darnell Hollings of St. Louis was found guilty of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in March. He was sentenced Friday.

Hollings was among four men who attacked a hot dog vendor at a Home Depot in August 2013. The other three defendants were earlier sentenced to prison.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

