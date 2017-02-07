Man found dead in Missouri was missing motorcyclist

SHREWSBURY, Mo. (AP) — A motorcyclist found dead in a wooded area of suburban St. Louis was a Kansas City, Missouri, man who had been missing since Jan. 11.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2jV2ihY ) reports that the remains of 26-year-old Adam Dutton were found Saturday in Shrewsbury. He had been living with his brother in the St. Louis suburb of Arnold for a few months.

A pedestrian called police after spotting a motorcycle near the bottom of a ravine. Police believe Dutton ran off the road and crashed. An autopsy is planned.

Dutton was with his brother and friends who were stunt riding motorcyclists the night of Jan. 11. His brother told the Post-Dispatch they had been doing wheelies on Interstate 55 before Dutton sped away at a high speed.

