SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died in a shooting at a Springfield home.

Police said in a news release that a woman inside the home called 911 around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Nineteen-year-old Zechariah Miles, of Springfield, was dead when officers arrived. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The release said the shooting is under investigation and an autopsy is planned. No one was immediately arrested.

