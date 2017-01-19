Man dead after traffic stop by Missouri police

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man died of a gunshot wound after a traffic stop in Columbia.

Boone County Sheriff Sgt. Scott White says the confrontation began Wednesday afternoon when Columbia police pulled over a car.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2jMIKx8 ) White said two females got out of the vehicle and police fired at the car after they heard a gunshot.

He says investigators are trying to determine whether officers shot the man or if he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers were injured.

White did not release the names or ages of anyone involved.

The Columbia police department asked the patrol to conduct the investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...