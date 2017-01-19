Man dead after traffic stop by Missouri police

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man died of a gunshot wound after a traffic stop in Columbia.
Boone County Sheriff Sgt. Scott White says the confrontation began Wednesday afternoon when Columbia police pulled over a car.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2jMIKx8 ) White said two females got out of the vehicle and police fired at the car after they heard a gunshot.
He says investigators are trying to determine whether officers shot the man or if he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No officers were injured.
White did not release the names or ages of anyone involved.
The Columbia police department asked the patrol to conduct the investigation.