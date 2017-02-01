Man arrested in Detroit for Tennessee armory shooting

(UPI) — The man accused of shooting 10 people during a party last week in Tennessee was apprehended by law enforcement Wednesday night in Detroit, according to police.

Kyanedre Benson was tracked by U.S. Marshals to Detroit where he was arrested Wednesday in connection with the mass shooting last Friday during a birthday party at the National Guard Armory in Tennessee.

Susan Niland, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, told The Detroit News that police “developed information that led them to Detroit, where the defendant was ultimately located. But we can’t provide specifics of what that entailed.”

During a party at the armory on Jan. 27, which had been rented out for the event, a fight broke out and shots fired, resulting in 10 people being injured during the gathering, though what led to the altercation is still unknown.

Upon determining Benson as a suspect, police in Tennessee charged him with 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Benson is being held at the Wayne County Jail without bail while he waits to be extradited from Michigan back to Tennessee.

