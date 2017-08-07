Man arrested in Daviess County on Kansas warrant for sex offender registration violation

Local News August 7, 2017August 7, 2017 KTTN News
Sex Offender

The highway patrol reports the arrest of a Topeka, Kansas resident Sunday afternoon in Daviess County.

According to patrol, 35-year-old Derrick Thomas was arrested on a warrant from Shawnee County, Kansas for alleged violation of a sex offender registration act. The original charges, according to the patrol, are first-degree child molestation and first-degree statutory rape.

While a motorist in Daviess county, Thomas also was accused of felony no operator’s license and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 70 zone.

The patrol said Derrick Thomas was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg and no bond was set.

Post Views: 2

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News