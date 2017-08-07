Man arrested in Daviess County on Kansas warrant for sex offender registration violation

The highway patrol reports the arrest of a Topeka, Kansas resident Sunday afternoon in Daviess County.

According to patrol, 35-year-old Derrick Thomas was arrested on a warrant from Shawnee County, Kansas for alleged violation of a sex offender registration act. The original charges, according to the patrol, are first-degree child molestation and first-degree statutory rape.

While a motorist in Daviess county, Thomas also was accused of felony no operator’s license and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 70 zone.

The patrol said Derrick Thomas was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg and no bond was set.

Like this: Like Loading...