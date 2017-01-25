Man accused of robbing bank to escape wife pleads guilty

(UPI) – A Kansas man accused of robbing a bank to escape life with his wife pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the heist.

Lawrence Ripple, 70, entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from the September robbery Monday as part of a deal reached with prosecutors.

The FBI said Ripple walked into the Bank of Labor in Kansas City Sept. 2 and handed a teller a note reading, “I have a gun, give me money.”

Court documents state Ripple took the money and sat down in the lobby of the bank until he was approached by a security guard.

“I’m the guy you’re looking for,” he allegedly told the guard.

Police responded quickly to the bank, which is on the same block as the city’s police headquarters, and Ripple was arrested.

Ripple allegedly told investigators he has been arguing with his wife and “no longer wanted to be in that situation,” court documents state.

The FBI affidavit in support of a robbery charge against Ripple states the suspect “wrote out his demand note in front of his wife … and told her he’d rather be in jail than at home.”

Ripple’s wife said he had become angry when she reminded him that the clothes dryer needed to be repaired.

Ripple was released on bond after the September robbery and was accompanied to court by his wife Monday, but they declined to comment to reporters.

The judge said a sentencing date will be set following a pre-sentencing investigation. Ripple faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Like this: Like Loading...