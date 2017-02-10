Main Street in Trenton to be closed for impaired driving exercise

Main Street in Trenton will be closed Wednesday, February 15th from 11 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon between Crowder and 13th Street as part of North Central Missouri College Safety Week.

NCMC Housing staff, criminal justice students, and Trenton police will conduct a distracted and impaired driving exercise for NCMC students in front of Geyer Hall during that time.

Students will be able to wear goggles simulating the effects of alcohol and ride oversized tricycles through an obstacle course.

Police officers will conduct mock field sobriety tests.

NCMC Safety Week will run Monday through Friday next week.

