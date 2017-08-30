Main Street Chillicothe is a Great American Main Street Award semi-finalist.

Main Street Chillicothe attributes its success to strong partnerships with local government, the business sector, and community stakeholders.

The organization partnered with the Chillicothe Farmers Market on Sliced Bread Saturday to help educate residents on the importance of using local food.

Main Street Holiday House has transformed a blighted area of downtown into a hub of commerce and activity.

U. S. Bank sponsors the Great American Main Street Awards.

Award winners will be announced at the Main Street Now Conference in Kansas City, Missouri in March of 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...