Macon couple hurt in Friday crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Macon couple sustained serious injuries when a sports utility vehicle rear-ended their car in Randolph County Friday morning.

Sixty-three-year-old Kathleen Ashenfelter and 22-year-old Sarah Murphy of Columbia both drove south on U. S. 63 south of Highway M when Murphy’s vehicle rear-ended Ashenfelter’s.

Ashenfelter’s car received extensive damage and Murphy’s received minor damage. Ashenfelter and her passenger 70-year-old Troy Ashenfelter were transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. The Patrol reports Murphy sustained no injuries.

Everyone involved in the accident wore seat belts.

