Macklaine Eugenio is NCMC’s Outstanding Student for December

Macklaine “Mack” Eugenio from Minas Gerais, Brazil, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for December. Macklaine is an international student studying animal science and will graduate in May then transfer to complete her bachelor’s degree.

Along with her busy class schedule, Macklaine is President of the International Student Organization, Vice President of Student Senate, Secretary of Agriculture Club, Secretary of the Diversity Community, an Ambassador, and Academic Resource Center, tutor.

Macklaine’s favorite class is Animal Science with Mr. Rustin Jumps. “I love learning about animals and how to take care of them,” said Macklaine. “We learn so much more than just in the classroom. There is a lot of hands-on learning, and NCMC has an amazing Ag program.”

When asked why Macklaine chose NCMC she said, “The Ag program is why I chose NCMC. Along the way, I have found a lot of opportunities to grow. The instructors know you and care about you. They support you not only as a student but as a person. NCMC is a great place to start my degree.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

