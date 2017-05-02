M.U. Tiger Caravan to be at Mendon on May 17

The annual M.U. Tiger Caravan will be stopping at Northwestern High School in Mendon on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Later than normal this year the Caravan was awaiting confirmation by the new men’s basketball coach and the new athletic director.

Friends and fans of the University of Missouri sports programs will get a chance to meet the men’s and women’s basketball coaches; athletic director and head football coach when the Caravan arrives at the Mendon, Mo., based high school.

The social hour begins at 6 p.m. and the famous and popular pork chop dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m. with the program with a different format to follow at this year’s event.

Reservations are needed from those attending with a deadline of 12 p.m. on May 15, 2017. Please call 1-660856-3648 to make your reservation. If no answer please leave a message on the answering machine and your reservation will be confirmed. Tickets are $30.00 per person.

Fred Carpenter, Mizzou alum, and coordinator of the Caravan Tour, again is in charge of this year’s event.

