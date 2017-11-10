Ludlow woman ejected from vehicle in crash on Route D

The Highway Patrol reports a Ludlow woman sustained moderate injuries when she was ejected from her car two miles south of Mooresville Friday morning.

Thirty-one-year-old Jessica Niffen was traveling south on Route D when her vehicle ran off the west side of the road and overturned before ejecting her. The car came to rest on its top on the west side of the road and was totaled.

A private vehicle transported Niffen to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe and the Patrol reports she did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

