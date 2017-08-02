Lucerne Stock Show kicks off tonight with barbecue

The 78th Annual Lucerne Stock Show will be held tonight through Saturday.

The show starts with a community barbecue and children’s games tonight at 6:30.

Thursday night’s activities include a beef show at 5:30 and open as well as 4-H and FFA project entries accepted from 5:30 to 7 o’clock.

Friday, a swine show will be held at 9 o’clock in the morning, senior games at 10 o’clock, a sheep show at 5:30 in the evening, a goat show at 6:30, a talent show at 7 o’clock, and a performance by Steven Reed.

Saturday, August 5th’s activities include a dairy cattle show at 10:30 in the morning, a rabbit and poultry show as well as a vendor fair starting at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, a children’s parade at 2 o’clock, a three on three basketball tournament at 5 o’clock, the Iowa-Missouri Hot Stock Tractor Pull at 6 o’clock, and a gun raffle winner announced during the tractor pull.

