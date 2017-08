The 78th Annual Lucerne Stock Show continues today with a beef show.

The food stand will be open from 11:30 this morning until 1 o’clock this afternoon as well as at 4 o’clock.

Beef show weigh-in runs from 4:30 to 5:30, and the beef show starts at 5:30.

Open as well as 4-H and FFA project entries will be accepted from 5:30 to 7 o’clock this evening.

