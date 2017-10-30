Local students receive American FFA Degree at National FFA Convention

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year, 40,680 American Degrees will be awarded. It is the highest degree awarded by the National FFA Organization only given to 1% of FFA membership and recognizes demonstrated leadership abilities and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing and service programs.

Those who received the American FFA Degree at the 90th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 28, 2017 are Lane Bonderer son of Chris and Janet Bonderer, Erin Campbell daughter of Angie Campbell and the late Jarret Campbell, Joseph Circo son of Allen & Michelle Anderson and Joe Circo, Helena McNamee daughter of Larry and Amanda Spainhour, Rachel Nowland daughter of David and Nancy Nowland, Victoria Overton daughter of Paul Overton and Steve & Sherri Palmer, Robert Parkey son of Mike and Becky Parkey, Colby Reed son of Joe and Tonya Reed, Margaret Resor daughter of Mike and Julie Resor, Colton Webb son of Bill and Laurie Webb.

FFA members who qualify for the American FFA Degree have received the State FFA Degree, have been an active member for the past three years and have a record of satisfactory participation in the activities of the chapter and state level. Have satisfactorily completed the equivalent of at least three years (540 hours) of systematic secondary school instruction in an agricultural education program, or have completed at least the equivalent of 360 hours of systematic secondary school instruction in agricultural education and one full year of enrollment in a postsecondary agricultural program, or have completed the program of agricultural education offered in the secondary school last attended.

Other requirements are having graduated from high school at least 12 months prior to the national convention at which the degree is to be granted. Have in operation and have maintained records to substantiate an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program, through which the member has exhibited comprehensive planning and managerial and financial expertise.

A student after entering agricultural education must have earned at least $10,000 and productively invested $7,500 or earned and productively invested $2,000 and worked 2,250 hours in excess of scheduled class time. Any combination of hours, times a factor of 3.56, plus actual dollars earned and productively invested must be equal to or greater than the number 10,000.

Hours used for the purpose of producing earnings reported as productively invested income shall not be duplicated as hours of credit to meet the minimum requirements for the degree. Have a record of outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement and have achieved a high school scholastic record of “C” or better as certified by the principal or superintendent. Have participated in at least 50 hours of community service within at least three different community service activities. These hours are in addition to and cannot be duplicated as paid or unpaid supervised agricultural experience hours.

Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and a certificate after being recognized on stage at that national convention.

