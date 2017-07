The Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee will hold a public meeting July 12.

The meeting will be at the Grundy County Health Department in Trenton in the north board meeting room.

The tentative agenda for the Emergency Management Agency/All Hazards Meeting portion includes a shelter coordinator, solar eclipse planning for the Eclipse August 21, and the Mid-America Music Festival at Black Silo Winery.

The agenda also includes the chemical suicide course offering August 12.

Like this: Like Loading...