Loaded gun confiscated from desk of 6-year-old in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in the desk of a 6-year-old boy at a St. Louis charter school.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2ouzrTG ) reports that a school administrator at KIPP Victory Academy found the .25-caliber pistol Tuesday. The firearm was turned over to police.

Police say the boy’s parent or guardian was notified, and a report was made to state officials.

KIPP executive director Kelly Garrett says a letter went out to parents alerting them of what happened. He said no one was injured.

The school teaches students in kindergarten through third grade.

Like this: Like Loading...