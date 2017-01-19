Liz Lopez named as January recipient of Service, Integrity, Leadership award at TPD

Trenton Chief of Police Tommy Wright named Communications Officer Liz Lopez as the January 2017 Trenton Police Department’s Service, Integrity, Leadership Award.

Wright says he commends Lopez for her hard work and dedication to the community she serves and the department in her role as Interim Communication Supervisor.

He adds that she adapts to all communications circumstances and ensures that the communications division runs smoothly.

She uses forward thinking and has a can do attitude, which she uses to create valuable dispatch protocol and administrative procedures.

Wright calls Lopez a shining example for her willingness to pursue formidable challenges.

