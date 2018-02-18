Livingston County traffic stop leads seizure of drugs and explosive device

A traffic stop in Livingston County last Monday led to the seizure of alleged drugs and an explosive device as well as the arrest of a South Dakota man.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter conducted a traffic stop on U. S. 36 for a traffic violation. He then says Deputy Chris Meuller and K-9 Zaki walked around the vehicle with Zaki alerting to the presence of drugs. Further investigation led to the seizure of alleged methamphetamine, meth drug paraphernalia, and a prohibited explosive device.

Cox reports the Highway Patrol Bomb Squad assisted by rendering the explosive device as safe. 57-year-old Michael Timothy Voldness of Rapid City, South Dakota has been charged in Livingston County Associate Circuit Court for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance. Voldness’s bond is set at $15,000 cash, and he is being held at the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail.

Cox reports the sheriff’s office is continuing with the NITRO Federal Task Force for consideration of federal charges with the explosive weapon considering the alleged history of the suspect.

