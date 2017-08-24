Livingston County Sheriff transports 6 to Missouri Department of Corrections

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received Court orders to cause the following detainees be transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving a sentence:

 

David White, 54, Chillicothe               Possession Controlled Substance – 2 years DOC

 

Dylan Hulett, 19, Lock Springs           Probation Violation – Distribution Controlled Substance – 15 years DOC

 

Andrew J. Campbell, 20, Chillicothe    Probation Violation – Conspiracy – Distribution Controlled Substance – 4 years DOC

 

Brian V. Bowman, 42, Chillicothe        Probation Violation – Resisting A Lawful Stop – 4 years DOC

 

Aaron Dryer, 49, Pleasant Hill             Probation Violation – Possession Controlled Substance – 7 years DOC

 

John P. Ashford, 41, Chillicothe            Probation Violation – Resisting A Lawful Stop – 4 years DOC

