Livingston County Sheriff transports 6 to Missouri Department of Corrections

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received Court orders to cause the following detainees be transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving a sentence:
David White, 54, Chillicothe Possession Controlled Substance – 2 years DOC
Dylan Hulett, 19, Lock Springs Probation Violation – Distribution Controlled Substance – 15 years DOC
Andrew J. Campbell, 20, Chillicothe Probation Violation – Conspiracy – Distribution Controlled Substance – 4 years DOC
Brian V. Bowman, 42, Chillicothe Probation Violation – Resisting A Lawful Stop – 4 years DOC
Aaron Dryer, 49, Pleasant Hill Probation Violation – Possession Controlled Substance – 7 years DOC
John P. Ashford, 41, Chillicothe Probation Violation – Resisting A Lawful Stop – 4 years DOC