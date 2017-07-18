Livingston County Sheriff transports 4 to Department of Corrections

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office recently received Court orders to cause the following people be transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve a sentence or attend a treatment program:

Starla Maberry, 46, Chillicothe Possession Controlled Substance – 7 years ITP program

Scott E. Robinson, 37, Wheeling Probation Violation – Passing Bad Checks – 7 years 120 program

Jacob M. Powell, 26, Carrollton Probation Violation – Distribution Controlled Substance – 12 years

Jonathan S. Robison, 27, Brookfield Assault 2nd – 7 years Shock Incarceration Program

