Livingston County Sheriff to offer self-defense class for women

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will partner with Power Up to provide a self-defense and rape aggression defense class later this month.

The class will be held in Chillicothe the night of July 28th from 6 to 9 o’clock and July 29th from 8 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening.

The class is geared to enhance and build self-confidence, awareness, and personal safety for women ages 12 and older.

Registration costs $30 and is required by July 19 with registration information found by clicking HERE.

You may also call 816-716-1858 or 660-646-0515 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...